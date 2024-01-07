Apple TV+ collected four wins at the first of two ceremonies for the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards. They are:
“Ted Lasso”season three
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Sam Richardson
- Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: “A Beautiful Game”
“Black Bird”
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
“Five Days at Memorial”
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Apple TV+‘s 13 additional nominations for the 75th Creative Arts Emmy include Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” and Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” to be presented Sunday, January 7:
“STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie”
- Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
- Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
“The Problem With Jon Stewart” season two
- Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
- Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
“Prehistoric Planet” season two
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”
- Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
“For All Mankind” season three experience
- Outstanding Emerging Media Program
“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” season five
- Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today