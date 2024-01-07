Apple TV+ collected four wins at the first of two ceremonies for the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards. They are:

“Ted Lasso”season three

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Sam Richardson

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: “A Beautiful Game”

“Black Bird”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

“Five Days at Memorial”

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Apple TV+‘s 13 additional nominations for the 75th Creative Arts Emmy include Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” and Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” to be presented Sunday, January 7:

“STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” season two

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

“Prehistoric Planet” season two

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

“For All Mankind” season three experience

Outstanding Emerging Media Program

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” season five

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related