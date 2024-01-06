In 2020 Apple agreed to pay up to US$500 million to settle the “Batterygate” lawsuit that accused the tech giant of “secretly throttling” some iPhone models. As noted by MacRumors, payouts have finally started going out this week to individuals who submitted a claim.

The “Batterygate” lawsuit alleged that Apple’s actions violated Consumer Protection Act legislation. In December 2017 Apple published an apology letter to customers in regards to the lawsuit for slowing down older phones to compensate for erratic battery performance.

The iPhone maker offered $29 replacement batteries for those with an iPhone 6 or later. Apple also added more battery health information to iOS to let users know when the battery begins to compromise performance.

About three million claims were received in the lawsuit; estimations as of August 12, 2023 puts compensation at about $65 per claim, Tyson Redenbarger, a lawyer who represented iPhone customers in the case, told SiliconValley.com.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related