As several websites such as Macworld have noted, a report by The Elec says TSMC, the company that manufactures Apple’s SoCs, is all set to go with producing the M3 Ultra. However, while the report mentions the Mac Studio, there’s no talk of an upgraded Mac Pro.

And the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) doesn’t think we’ll see another iteration of the Mac Pro.

With all the power of the M3 Pro and M3 Max in the latest MacBook Pros and the availability of the Mac Studio, why do we need an updated Mac Pro.

In a September Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman talked about the M3 processor path he thinks Apple has planned. And he thinks that an M3 Ultra Mac Pro may never see the light of day.

He said an M3 Ultra for (possibly) a Mac Studio and Mac Pro, it will feature 32 CPU cores and 64 GPU cores for the base model and 32 CPU cores and 80 GPU cores for the top model. In his report, Gurman forecast that Macs with the ‌M3‌ Ultra chip, such as a next-generation Mac Studio and Mac Pro , may not arrive until the end of 2024 at the earliest “if Apple continues making those.”

The Mac Studio is generally cheaper to purchase and offers mosts of the advantages of a Mac Pro. And, for many professionals, a MacBook Pro with a M3 Max will offer power enough.

