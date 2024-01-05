Apple has increased the Apple Card savings account’s annual percentage yield (APY) to 4.35%, according to MacRumors.

Last month the APY increased it from 4.25% to 4.15%. With Apple Savings, Apple Card users will be able to open the new high-yield Savings account and have their Daily Cash automatically deposited into it — with no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements. Users can spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly from Wallet.

“Savings enables Apple Card users to grow their Daily Cash rewards over time, while also saving for the future,” Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said in a press release in October 2023 “Savings delivers even more value to users’ favorite Apple Card benefit — Daily Cash — while offering another easy-to-use tool designed to help users lead healthier financial lives.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related