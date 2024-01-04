The wealth of the world’s most valuable companies is immense but what about those who run these titans of technology, what is the net worth of Big Tech’s chief executive officers?

Readwrite looked at the seven most valuable technology companies on Earth and the net worth of their leaders according to Forbes’ real-time billionaire list. And Apple CEO Tim Cook has a net worth of US$1.9 billion, according to the report.

From the Readwrite article: As the CEO of Apple since 2011, Tim Cook oversees the world’s most valuable company. While much of his wealth comes from his Apple salary and stock grants, his estimated net worth is around $1.9 billion. This makes him one of the wealthiest CEOs in tech but he comes in at a mere 1,597 on the world’s billionaire list.

Cook took a 40% pay cut in 2023, which lowered his compensation to $49 million, down from $84 million the previous year. Don’t worry about the 63-year-old though, he’ll be fine, he owns 3,280,052 shares of Apple common stock, about 0.02% of all outstanding shares, a stake worth about $604 million today.

Other CEOs and their net worth on the list: Satya Nadella, Microsoft: $900 million; Sundar Pichai, Alphabet, Andy Jassy, Amazon, $320 million; Jensen Huang, Nvidia, $42 billion; Mark Zuckerberg, Meta, $122 billion; and Elon Musk, Tesla, $244 billion;

Like this: Like Loading...

Related