Apple on Tuesday released the second beta for iOS 17.3, but Macworld notes that almost immediately reports began cropping up of major issues installing it.

According to several accounts on X (formerly Twitter), the newest iOS 17.3 beta is putting iPhones in a so-called “boot loop,” meaning they continually restart without ever properly loading the system.

Apparently it doesn’t affect all phones. And MacRumors notes that restoring to the prior version of iOS 17.3 or the iOS 17.2.1 release software appears to address the problem, though folks who don’t have a backup may have issues with the restore process.

