The Alliance of Women Film Journalists have announced the winners of the annual AWFJ EDA awards — and Lily Gladstone of Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” has added another award to her growing list.

Actually, she added two. Gladstone won Best Actress and Best Breakthrough Performance. In addition, Rodrigo Prieto won Best Cinematography and Thelma Schoonmacher won Best Editing for “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

You can find a complete list of winners here. The AWFJ EDA awards recognize “the amazing work done by and about women–both in front and behind the camera.

About ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Directed by Martin Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro,Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

