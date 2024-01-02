WaterField Designs kicks off the New Year with the new US$379 Tech Folio Backpack.

Company owner Gary Waterfield says it’s handcrafted for developers, digital editors, DJs, IT consultants, and anyone reliant on seamless access to their tech tools. He adds that key features include:

Full-length accessory compartment featuring 11 pockets ranging in size, protection, and accessibility, organizes everything from small SD cards to bulky hard drives.

Spacious main compartment with padded pockets for a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a 12.9-inch iPad or tablet.

Hidden rare-earth magnets secure a full-grain leather quick-access pocket.

Premium materials, including water-resistant 1680 denier ballistic nylon or waxed canvas, premium full-grain leather, and YKK waterproof zippers.

Flexible carry options with neoprene-padded straps lined with moisture-wicking mesh, a leather-wrapped handle, and a wheeled suitcase passthrough.

Thoughtful extras like a hidden AirTag slot, a quick-access key tether, and bright interior lining for easy visibility.

