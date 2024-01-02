Masimo’s legal battle with Apple has so far cost the company about US$100 million, but CEO Joe Kiani says the company won’t stop until Apple changes how it deals with smaller companies, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The medical tech firm and Apple Watch maker are in an longing legal battle in which the former alleges the latter unlawfully incorporated its pulse oximetry tech into the Apple Watch. Apple removed the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from its online store on December 21. There was a brief ban on the import of such models into the U.S., but it’s been temporarily paused.

And Bloomberg reports that Apple is plotting a “rescue mission” for the $17 billion business that includes software fixes and other potential workarounds. The article says that engineers at the company are racing to make changes to algorithms on the device that measure a user’s blood oxygen level — a feature that Masimo claims infringes its patents. They’re adjusting how the technology determines oxygen saturation and presents the data to customers, according to Bloomberg.

