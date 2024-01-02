Apple continues to be the undisputed leader in the global premium smartphone market, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

The worldwidepremium smartphone (with a wholesale price ≥$600) market’s sales are likely to grow 6% year-over-year (YoY) in 2023 to hit a new record, according to the research group’s Market Pulse Service. This contrasts with the decline projected for the overall global smartphone market this year.

Counterpoint says the premium segment is likely to capture close to one-fourth of the global smartphone market sales and 60% of the revenues in 2023. Over the past few years, the premium segment has emerged as a growth area in the otherwise weak market, note the research group.

As mentioned,Apple continues to be the premium market’s undisputed leader with the iPhone. However, compared to 2022, its share has declined this year. This is mainly due to Huawei’s resurrection in China driven by the Mate 60 series, according to Counterpoint.

