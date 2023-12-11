According to International Data Corporation ’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker, New Zealand’s traditional personal computer (PC) market — inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations — declined by 8.3% year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of 2023 (3Q23), marking its sixth consecutive quarter of YoY declines.

Mac sales were down 14.8% YoY in the third quarter. Apple now has 13.6% of the New Zealand PC market compared to 14.7% in Q32022. (Note that IDC doesn’t count tablets such as iPads as personal computers).

Apple is the number three PC brand in New Zealand, trailing HP (which has 32.1% market share) and Lenovo (25.4%). Also in the top five are Dell (8.3%) and Acer (5%).

IDC says consumer segment for PC spending in New Zealand dropped 17.3% YoY in quarter three due to rising living costs. Demand was muted in the this quarter as consumers held off their purchases in anticipation of the upcoming Black Friday and end-of-the-year promotions in quarter four, according to the research group.

IDC expects the overall New Zealand PC market to decline by 12.4% in 2023. The research says that, in 2024, we can expect to see some growth from both the consumer and commercial segments as the economy is expected to bounce back towards the second half of 2024.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related