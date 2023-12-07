The cameras in today’s top smartphones have redefined mobile photography. However, some phones shine more than others – and a new study found that the iPhone 13 Pro produces the most loved photos.

That’s according to the gang at Electronics Hub who analyzed 1,161,399 photos on Flickr to find the average number of favorites per photo for each camera phone model. They found that Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro stands out as the phone that takes the most lovable photos.

With a larger sensor and faster aperture than older models, the 13 Pro captures a pleasing level of detail and exposure range; the camera’s optical zoom delivers strong long-range shots, a rarity among phone cameras.You can find the complete report here.

