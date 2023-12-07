Macworld reports that there’s a rare update to the 140-watt power adapter that ships with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, though it’s unclear what it does as there are no release notes from Apple.

Apple ships all 16-inch MacBook Pros with the 140-watt power adapter, which is needed for fast charging along with the supplied USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable. On the newest M3 models, fast charging is also available with Apple’s 240W USB-C Charge Cable, so the update may be related to that new functionality.

As noted by Macworld, there’s no way to force your charger to update. The power adapter will update when plugged in and attached to your MacBook. To check your firmware version, go to the General tab in System Settings, then click About and scroll down to System Report. Then click the Power tab and scroll down to AC Charger Information.

