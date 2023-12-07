The list of the 10 films chosen for the prestigious AFI Awards has been announced and Apple Original Films’ Killers of the Flower Moon made the cut.

Also named are American Fiction, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, May December, Past Lives, Poor Things and the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Deadline notes that No film in AFI Awards history since their establishment in 2001 has gone on to win the Best Picture Oscar without first being on this list; the films often match the eventual majority of Oscar Best Picture nominees. The AFI Awards Honorees will be celebrated at a private luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024.

AFI Awards from the American Film Institute celebrate film and television arts’ collaborative nature and is the only national program that honors creative teams as a whole, recognizing those in front of and behind the camera.

Killers of the Flower Moon has been named the Best Picture of 2023 by both the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Board of Review.

About the film

Following its global theatrical run, the film will debut on Apple TV+ next year. It’s currently available on video-on-demand services to buy or rent.

Starring a cast led by Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro the film premiered earlier this year at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it was met with broad critical acclaim and an extended standing ovation.

Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related