ErgoAV has launched the US399.99 Single and Dual Monitor Desk Mount with Built-in Docking Station.

According to Bill Pantaleo, vice president of Sales at ErgoAV, it’s engineered to maximize desktop space by integrating the docking station into the base, including twoUSB-A and USB-C ports, an Ethernet port with a connection speed up to 1Gbps, 4k HDMI ports and a power input of 75W.

He adds that by offering the simplicity of a single USB-C cable connection, it eliminates the clutter to create a workspace that is not only highly functional but also visually sleek. What’s more, the gas spring arm allows fore positioning of monitors up to 34 inches and 22 pounds.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related