One iOS 17.2 feature coming to Apple Music was Collaborative Playlist. However, Apple removed all references to this function during the final beta before the Release Candidate version of this system, reports BGR.

When the tech giant seeded the release candidate of iOS 17.2 to developers on Tuesday, the release notes said the feature was postponed to 2024. ( A release candidate, also known as “going silver,” is a beta version with potential to be a stable product.)

The Apple Music Collaborate Playlist feature is designed to allow users to invite friends to join their playlist “and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs,” according to Apple. In Now Playing, you can use emojis to let others know how the music makes you feel.

