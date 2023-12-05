Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From AppleInsider: New Mac ransomware doesn’t pose much of a threat — yet.

° From 9to5Mac: A few Windows laptops are already powered by ARM CPUs rather than Intel ones, but we can expect to see a lot more in the future.

° From MacRumors: In recent weeks, many Apple Music subscribers have reported that the “Add Playlist Songs” setting is broken on the iPhone, iPad, and sometimes the Mac.

° From iMore: Zoom finally arrives on Apple TV, three years too late.

° From Fox5: A Roswell, Georgia, man says his Apple Watch may have saved his life after bad fall in the woods.

° From ABC7: A Newport Beach, California, nursery used AirTag trackers to catch an alleged thief accused of stealing thousands of dollars in goods over several weeks.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, David Ginsburg, Brittany Smith, Eric Bolden, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, and Ben Roethig discuss the issue of music fraud on Apple Music and Spotify’s approach to royalties.

