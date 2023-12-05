Multi-Emmy and Tony winner Judith Light is set to star opposite Billy Crystal in Apple TV+‘s “Before.” Crystal also is executive producing the limited series, from Paramount TV Studios, which has tapped Adam Bernstein as director of the pilot episode, reports Deadline.

Written by Sarah Thorp (“The Bounty Hunter”) and to be directed by Barry Levinson, “Before” stars Crystal as Eli, a child psychiatrist who recently lost his wife when he encounters a troubled young boy who seems to have a connection to his past.. Emmy winner Crystal. Deadline says the 10-episode series is a “atmospheric, character-driven psychological thriller.”

