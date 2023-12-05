Apple stock was rising and on track to close with a market capitalization above US$3 trillion today if it closes at $192.89, notes Barron’s.
The article notes that the tech giant remains the most highly valued U.S. listed company, about $235 billion ahead of Microsoft. Just three other U.S. companies have a valuation above $1 trillion: Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. In fact, Barron’s notes that Apple’s valuation is about even with Amazon and Alphabet combined.
Shares of Apple at mid-session were up about 2% to $193.37, which would be the stock’s highest close since Aug. 1. The stock is on pace to reach the $3 trillion level for the first time since Aug. 3, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Apple hit that mark for the first time on June 30.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today