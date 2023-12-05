Apple stock was rising and on track to close with a market capitalization above US$3 trillion today if it closes at $192.89, notes Barron’s.

The article notes that the tech giant remains the most highly valued U.S. listed company, about $235 billion ahead of Microsoft. Just three other U.S. companies have a valuation above $1 trillion: Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. In fact, Barron’s notes that Apple’s valuation is about even with Amazon and Alphabet combined.

Shares of Apple at mid-session were up about 2% to $193.37, which would be the stock’s highest close since Aug. 1. The stock is on pace to reach the $3 trillion level for the first time since Aug. 3, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Apple hit that mark for the first time on June 30.

