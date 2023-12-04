ExpressVPN has announced the official launch of its new Apple TV app that’s designed to make it easier than ever for consumers to watch their favorite content while enjoying the full range of privacy and security benefits expected from ExpressVPN.

Customers can visit the App Store on their Apple TV, download the ExpressVPN app, and sign into their account. Key features include dark mode, QR code sign-in, and access to servers in 105 countries.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related