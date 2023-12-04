Apple TV+’s animated musical comedy series “Central Park” has been canceled after three seasons, Josh Gad, co-creator and the voice of Birdie, confirmed to Deadline that the show would not be moving forward.

You can watch the first three seasons at Apple TV+. “Central Park” stars a voice cast that includes Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman, Stanley Tucci and Kristen Bell, who stars in season three in the new role of Abby, Paige’s (Hahn) little sister.

