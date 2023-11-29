Apple supplier Foxconn is expected to expand production of iPhones in India with a new 128.2 billion rupee (about US$1.54 billion) plant, reports Nikkei Asia.

The company announced in a securities filing Monday that it will build the plant to meet “operational needs,” but didn’t detail the facility’s location or what it will produce. A paper affiliated with Taiwan’s United Daily News reported Tuesday that Foxconn will expand output capacity for iPhones through the new plant, citing an industry source.

Nikkei Asia says that Foxconn could also handle product development and test production in India, according to the report, the way the company already does in main hub China. On Nov. 27 Big Breaking Wire reported that Foxconn plants to double its investment and workforce in India.

