Ford was the first automaker to offer Apple Maps EV Routing in CarPlay for Mustang Mach-E customers. Now, Ford and Apple have built on that collaboration to offer Apple Maps EV Routing in the F-150 Lightning.

Rolling out now via a Ford software update, F-150 Lightning owners can simply enter their trip details in CarPlay and Apple Maps will then calculate the estimated state of charge from point A to point B, and route to a charging station along the way if needed.

With this update, Ford says it’s bringing customers even more choices for a seamless driving and charging experience.

CarPlay is Apple’s tech that allows a car radio or head unit to be a display and controller for iPhones. The Apple Maps EV Routing option will allow For users to plan travel routes that include stops for charging.

