Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives has been named to the TIME magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential Climate Leaders for Business for 2023.’

TIME says that under her leadership she is steering the company to carbon neutrality across its global corporate operations and pushed for suppliers to use renewable energy. This year, Apple announced an up to $200 million investment into its Restore Fund to further support carbon removal projects. You can read an interview with her here.

TIME’s “100 Most Influential Climate Leaders for Business for 2023” includes “hopeful examples of business leaders driving positive action [for climate change] right now.”

