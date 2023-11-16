The Wireless Power Consortium’s (WPC) — of which Apple is a member — has announced that its next generation standard for wireless charging, Qi v2.0, will soon be delivering on its promise of magnetic attachment, faster charging, higher efficiency and greater convenience as the first Qi2 mobile devices complete certification testing. In addition to an enhanced user experience, Qi v2.0 unifies the industry under one global standard.

The first Qi v2.0 Certified products will be available in time for the holiday season starting with Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup and a host of power transmitters. Belkin, Mophie, Anker and Aircharge have all pre-announced Qi2 products. Over 100 devices are currently in testing or in the certification testing queue.

The WPC introduced Qi2 (pronounced “chee two”) earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The Qi v2.0 standard consists of two profiles, the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) which is based on MagSafe technology contributed by Apple to WPC and branded with the Qi2 logo, and an enhancement to the existing wireless charging Extended Power Profile (EPP) that does not include magnets but complies with the Qi v2.0 standard. New Qi v2.0 EPP products will be branded with the existing Qi logo consumers know and use today.

The WPC is a group that includes makers of mobile phones, consumer electronics, batteries, semiconductors, components, wireless power technology and infrastructure such as wireless operators, furniture and automotive parts.

