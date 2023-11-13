Now that the actors strike is over, Apple has released a love letter to Hollywood that celebrates filmmaking in all its grit and glory,” reports AdWeek. It’s also a love letter to the camera on the iPhone Pro and Pro Max.

The ad is set to a new rendition of Irving Berlin’s classic song “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” which was first composed for the 1946 musical “Annie Get Your Gun.”

You can view the ad, but here’s AdWeek’s description: Crew including directors, actors, gaffers, makeup artists and production assistants sing along to the tune while going about their jobs on the set of a post-apocalyptic alien movie. From a car chase to a green screen and a makeup chair, the chaos and joy of filmmaking is on full display.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related