Apple has announced that its next Swift Student Challenge will open in February with a new Distinguished Winners category.

The tech says its Swift Student Challenge has given thousands of students around the world the opportunity to showcase their creativity and build real-world skills to take into their careers and beyond. Since 2020, students participating in the challenge have joined a worldwide community of developers using Swift — the same programming language used by professionals — to create the next wave of groundbreaking apps.

The next challenge will open in February 2024, and will include a new category recognizing 50 Distinguished Winners, who will be named for standout submissions.

