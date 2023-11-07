Econ Technologies has updated ChronoSync, its automatic sync and backup app for the Mac, to version 11.

The update contains full support for macOS 14 Sonoma and adds direct support for many cloud service providers such as Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and Box as well as other cloud services. ChronoSync is one of the few apps that gives users a direct connection to iCloud.

You can backup or synchronize files to and from iCloud. That means you can copy files from your Mac to iCloud and you can copy files stored on iCloud to your Mac or and external drive connected to your Mac.

ChronoSync costs US$49.99; a 15-day demo is available for download.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related