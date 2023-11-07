Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer and premiere date for the new Apple Original podcast, “The Pirate of Prague,” hosted by journalist Joe Nocera.

Here’s how the podcast is described: Across eight episodes, “The Pirate of Prague” tells the story of the charming young Czech, Viktor Kožený, who smooth-talked his super-wealthy Aspen neighbors and a Wall Street titan into investing huge sums of cash to snap up Azerbaijan’s state-owned oil company, promising staggering returns. Sounds too good to be true? Damn right it is.

This is a story of private jets, $20,000 dinners and suitcases stuffed with cash. It’s also a tale about the collapse of communism, the free-for-all that followed and the rise of the oligarchs. And it’s a story of plain-old human greed … of just how far the rich may go to get even richer. Host Joe Nocera and investigative journalist Peter Elkind follow the trail, beginning in the Bahamas, where the charismatic financial genius has been lying low.

The podcast will premiere globally on November 13, with the first three episodes, and new episodes will debut weekly on Apple Podcasts and via RSS at apple.co/pirate.

“The Pirate of Prague” is an Apple Original podcast produced by Blanchard House. It was produced by Ben Crighton, the executive producer is Laurence Grissell and the creative director is Rosie Pye.

