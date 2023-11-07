Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the Apple Original special “The Velveteen Rabbit,” premiering globally on Wednesday, November 22. The new special based on the classic children’s book by Margery Williams, celebrates the magic of unconditional love. When 7-year-old William receives a new favorite toy for Christmas, he discovers a lifelong friend and unlocks a world of magic.

Produced by Magic Light Pictures, the 40-minute special from Apple TV+ expertly mixes live-action and stunning animation to perfectly capture the imagination of a child and to lean into the timeless classic in a way you’ve always envisioned, but never seen before.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related