Apple has announced updates to Final Cut Pro across Mac and iPad, offering new features that help streamline workflows.

The professional video editing software now includes improvements in timeline navigation and organization, as well as new ways to simplify complex edits. The apps are designed to leverage the power-efficient performance of Apple silicon along with a new machine learning model for Object Tracker.

What’s more, according to Apple, export speeds are “turbocharged” on Mac models powered by multiple media engines. And Final Cut Pro for iPad brings new features to further enhance the portable Multi-Touch editing experience, including support for voiceover recording, expanded in-app content options, added color-grading presets, and workflow improvements.

These updates to Final Cut Pro will be available later this month on the App Store. You can find more details here.

Final Cut Pro 10.7 will be available later this month as a free update for existing users and US$299.99 for new users on the Mac App Store. All users can download a free 90-day trial of Final Cut Pro. For more information, visit apple.com/final-cut-pro.

Final Cut Pro for iPad 1.3 will be available later this month as a free update for existing users, and available on the App Store for $4.99 per month or $49 per year with a one-month free trial. Final Cut Pro is compatible with M1 chip iPad models or later, and requires iPadOS 16.6. For more information, visit apple.com/final-cut-pro-for-ipad.

