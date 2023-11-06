Apple is preparing a fix for an issue causing some Apple Watches to experience excessive battery drain after being updated to watchOS 10.1, the company said today in an internal memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers.

In the memo, as noted by MacRumors, Apple said the issue will be fixed in a watchOS update that is “coming soon.” The report says that the tech giant didn’t provide any additional details in the memo, so it is unclear what the underlying cause of the issue is, how many customers are affected, and if every Apple Watch model is impacted.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related