Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From 9to5Mac: The MacBook Pro with M3 Max chip is on par with M2 Ultra in performance, according to Geekbench tests.

° From MacRumors: Apple has stopped signing iOS 17.0.3, preventing iPhone users from downgrading to that version. However, Apple continues to sign iOS 17.0.2 for now.

° From AppleInsider: As The Beatles release their final track, Apple’s Tim Cook celebrates adding song “forty years in the making” to Apple Music.

° From Inc.: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has sent a notice to tech giant Apple concerning the controversial threat notifications received by various opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) and journalists.

° From FOX Business: Apple, the world’s most valuable company, has been the subject of negative chatter in recent weeks due to “groupthink mentality.”

° From MacVoices Live!: The “Scary Fast” discussion continues as Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Eric Bolden, Patrice Brend’amour, Ben Roethig, Jeff Gamet, Mark Fuccio and Kelly Guimont discuss who the new M3 iMacs are for, the external display support, and why they preferred by many as an all-in-one solution while others find this limiting.

