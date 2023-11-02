The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences today revealed the nominations for its second annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. And Apple TV+ series and movies picked up 24 nominations.

“Helpsters” and “Slumberkins” are nominated for Best Preschool Series. “Jane” and “Best Foot Forward” are nominated for Best Children’s or Family Viewing Series.

“Ghostwriter” is nominated for Best Young Teen series. “Fragile Rock: Back to the Rock” is nominated for Best Fiction Special. “Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School” is nominated for Best Animated Special.

Veda Cienfuegos as Emily in “Circuit Breakers” is nominated for Best Lead Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program.” Juliet Donenfeld as Piper in “Interrupting Chicken” and Maria Nash as Pinecone in “Pinecone & Pony” are nominated for Best Younger Voice Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program.

“Helpsters” and “Jane” are nominated for Best Writing for a Preschool or Children’s Live Action Program. “Life by Ella” is nominated for Best Writing for a Young Teen Program. “Interrupting Children” is nominated for Best Writing for a Preschool Animated Program.

“Circuit Breakers” is nominated for Best Directing for a Single Camera Program. “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” is nominated for Best Directing for a Multiple Camera Program.

“Jane” is nominated for Best Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program. “Frog and Toad” and “Get Rolling With Otis” are nominated for Best Editing for a Preschool Animated Program.

“Jane” is nominated for Best Lighting, Camera and Technical Arts. “Circuit Breakers,” “Jane,” and “Shape Island” are nominated for Best Visual Effects for a Live Action Program. “Best Foot Forward” is nominated for Best Casting for a Live Action Program.

“Helpsters” is nominated for Best Costume Design/Styling. “Fragile Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Helpsters” are nominated for Best Puppet Design and Styling. You can find the complete list of nominees here.

