Apple Original Films’s “Fingernails,” helmed by director Christos Nikou, debuts today on Apple TV+.

The cast includes Academy Award-nominee Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”), Academy Award-winner Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Golden Globe Award-winner Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) and Luke Wilson (“The Goldfinch”).

“Fingernails” debuted in Los Angeles and New York theaters on Friday, October 27, as well as in additional select theaters, on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Here’s how the film is described: Anna (Buckley) and Ryan (White) have found true love. It’s been proven by a controversial new technology. There’s just one problem: Anna still isn’t sure. Then she takes a position at a love-testing institute, and meets Amir (Ahmed).

“Fingernails” is the second feature and first English-language film from visionary director/writer/producer Nikou, whose directorial debut was the highly regarded Greek film, “Apples.”

“Fingernails” is co-written by Nikou, Stavros Raptis and Sam Steiner. In addition to Nikou, “Fingernails” is produced by Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini for Dirty Films and Lucas Wiesendanger for FilmNation Entertainment. The film is executive produced by FilmNation Entertainment’s Glen Basner, Milan Popelka and Alison Cohen alongside Ashley Fox, Kevin Lafferty and Jerome Duboz.

