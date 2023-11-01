Apple has indefinitely suspended internal Slack channels for Jewish and Muslim employees after deleting messages about the Israel-Hamas war, according to internal messages viewed Business Insider (a subscription is required to read the article):

“We have a very important update to share with you today. We saw and heard your feedback,” a leader of Apple’s Muslim employee resource group wrote. “We’ve collectively decided that the only sustainable path forward is to briefly pause the Apple Muslim Slack channel. The Apple Jewish Slack channel will do the same.”

According to Business Insider, a person familiar with the channel said the pause follows Apple’s removal of messages related to the Israel-Hamas war.

“We’re taking this action to ensure a respectful environment for our communities during a painful and tragic time,” the person wrote while acknowledging that employees may not be happy about the decision. “We know this comes at a time in which we need community more than ever.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related