Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of October 23-27.

° No one was expecting Apple to announce an October event for Macs, but, well, it has. An online event dubbed “Scary Fast” will be held on Monday, October 30, at 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

° Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.1, iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1, tvOS 17.1, and watchOS 10.1.

° Apple plans “an end-to-end overhaul of its AirPods lineup, refreshing a product category that’s emerged as one of the company’s biggest seller,” according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

° In a Medium post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says his latest survey indicates that Apple plans to purchase 2,000–3,000 and 18,000–20,000 units of artificial intelligence (AI) servers in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

° Speaking of Kuo, in a tweet he says that Apple may launch a completely redesigned MacBook Pro next year. And I think “may” is the key word here.

° Apple plans to redesign its standalone TV app in a step toward consolidating the company’s various video offerings later this year, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

° After nearly a decade of development, the Apple Watch is being leveraged on an entirely new health frontier: Parkinson’s disease.

° iPhone market share in China was down 10% year-over-year in quarter three.

° Workers at two Apple Stores wrote to the company’s board claiming that Apple may be unfairly skewing a labor practices audit, by excluding workers at stores that have unionized

Like this: Like Loading...

Related