If Apple does indeed announced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros at Monday’s “Scary Fast” event, I’d love to see an “Studio Display Pro” unveiled along with them. I don’t expect this to happen, but it would be great.

This has been rumored for some time. A mini-LED Studio Display Pro would be an improvement over the current Studio Display by adding ProMotion support.

ProMotion is Apple’s name for the adaptive, high refresh rate, 120Hz display first available on the iPad Pro. While a standard refresh rate will update a display 60 times a second (60Hz), the ProMotion’s adaptive 120Hz screen works at twice this speed. This results in smoother scrolling, improved responsiveness and better gaming performance

Of course, the addition of mini-LED and ProMotion tech is likely to result in a higher price tag than that of the US$1,599 Studio Display. The display would probably cost more than the “non-Pro” version, but far less than the $4,999, 6K Pro Display XDR.

And if Apple does offer a third external monitor, I’d love to see a 30-inch or 32-inch model with ProMotion at a price no more than $1,999.

