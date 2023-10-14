Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of October 9-14.

° Reports from the IDC and Gartner research groups claim that Mac sales were down around 24% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2023. But a third report says Mac sales actually grew!

° A new study says that 87% of teens own an iPhone, and 88% expect it to be their next mobile device.

° Corporate giants such as Apple will soon be required to track and report almost all of their greenhouse gas emissions if they do business in California – including emissions from their supply chains, business travel, employees’ commutes and the way customers use their products.

° By the end of this year, more than half of all iPhones in use will be second-hand devices, according to CCS Insight.

° Google pays Apple between US$18 billion to $20 billion a year to remain the dominant search engine in the iPhone, according to a financial analyst who thinks this deal, and others like it, are now at risk.

° Universum has released the results of its 15th annual World’s Most Attractive Employers report. And Apple tops the list (again).

