WaterField Designs has introduced the US$459 X-Air Duffel, a light X-Pac + leather travel bag with a dedicated mobile office compartment.

Designed to maximize airline personal item capacity, the X-Air Duffel fits under most airline seats and helps travelers avoid checked luggage fees. According to the folks at WaterField, key features include:

Lightweight, Durable, Elegant: Handcrafted from waterproof, high-performance X-Pac textile, full-grain leather accents, and YKK zippers, the duffel’s design keeps weight to a minimum and strength and style to a maximum.

Mobile Office Compartment: Includes a TSA-friendly padded laptop sleeve (up to 16-inch MacBook Pro), a tablet pocket (up to 12.9-inch iPad), and multiple accessory pockets.

Fits Under Most Airline Seats: Sized to maximize airline personal item capacity, enabling travelers to carry more onboard and avoid checking luggage.

Suitcase-Style Access: Spacious main compartment fits multiple packing cubes; keeps items stable and organized with compression straps, organizational pockets, and a key tether.

Easy-Access Pockets: Front quick-access pockets secure with self-finding magnetic Fidlock® buckles. Flush side pockets expand to hold large water bottles or other essentials. A full-length rear pocket stows magazines or quick-stash items.

Multiple Carry Options: A wheeled suitcase passthrough, the company’s Supreme Suspension Strap, and 11-inch leather-wrapped handles (for a hand or shoulder carry) provide ultimate convenience.

Interior Visibility: Gold, water-resistant lining ensures stored items are easily visible.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related