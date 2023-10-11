In August Apple surprised everyone by penning a letter to California state senator Susan Talamantes Eggman, voicing support for SB 244, a “right to repair” bill currently making its way through Sacramento’s State Capitol building. Now that bill has been signed into law.

“Apple supports California’s Right to Repair Act so all Californians have even greater access to repairs while also protecting their safety, security, and privacy,” the company says in a statement provided to TechCrunch. “We create our products to last and, if they ever need to be repaired, Apple customers have a growing range of safe, high-quality repair options.”

Yesterday Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Right to Repair Act (SB 244). SB-244 sets strict terms for manufacturers by requiring parts, tools, and documentation for any purchased product for up to seven years after release.

In the past Apple has adamantly opposed Right to Repair laws. For example, A lobbyist working for Apple, Google, Samsung, and other tech companies succeeded in diluting the impact of a Right to Repair law.

