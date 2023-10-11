Apple has announced that it online store in Chili will open October 16. Currently, customers in Chile can only purchase Apple products through third-party Apple Authorized Distributors.

Shipping from the store will be available to all regions, though, per Apple, shipping times and service availability will vary by location. The tech giant also encourages folks too elebrate the arrival of the Apple Online Store by downloading the wallpaper with the Chile flyer on your Mac, iPad and iPhone.

