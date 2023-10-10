The winners have been announced in the latest ZAGG/Apple World Today contest.

They are (and their iPhone 15 models): Cristobal Torres Velez, iPhone 15 Pro Max; Jeff Wang, iPhone 15 Pro; and D-B Hudson, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Congrats to our winners. They should be receiving their prizes soon.

The three lucky folks will receive an InvisibleShield Glass XTR3 screen protector. It’s made with Hexiom impact technology and is ZAGG’s most technologically advanced screen protector.

