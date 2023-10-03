Turtle Beach Corporation says its Turtle Beach Atom Mobile Game Controller is now available for gamers on iPhone.

Its two ergonomic grip modules fit every Apple iPhone 14, 13, 12, and 11 model, and the adjustable spring-loaded clamps ensure there is no need to remove phone cases. The two Atom modules stay connected wirelessly using Turtle Beach’s proprietary 2.4GHz link to perform as a single unit when gaming, while low-latency Bluetooth guarantees a lag-free connection with any smartphone when cloud gaming on Apple Arcade, Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Steam Link, and more, according to Cris Keirn, Interim CEO and SVP of Global Sales, Turtle Beach Corporation

When it’s time to stow-and-go, the two Atom modules magnetically combine to fit in a pocket or in its included carrying case. The Atom Controller for iOS comes in a Cobalt Blue colorway and is available at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide for US$79.95.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related