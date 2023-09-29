Former Disney+ executive Johanna Devereaux is joining AppleTV+’s development team in Europe led by creative director Jay Hunt, known for greenlighting series including “Slow Horses,” “Hijack” and “Bad Sisters,” reports The Wrap.

Devereaux, who will be based in London, most recently served as vice president of scripted content and diversity, equity and inclusion strategy for Disney+’s Europe, Middle East and Africa division. The Wrap says she has been a driving force behind the launch of 34 originals on the streamer, with more than 40 further titles greenlit, including “Wedding Season,” “Extraordinary,” “Culprits,” “Playdate,” “Renegade Nell,” and “The Good Mothers.”

About Apple TV+

