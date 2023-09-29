Apple TV+’s musical comedy-drama, “Flora and Son,” premiers in theaters today and will arrive on Apple TV+ on September 29.

Here’s how the film is described: Single mom Flora (Eve Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén Kinlan). Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar. With the help of a washed-up LA musician (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music. From the musical mind of John Carney, “Flora and Son” explores the bond between a mother and son on a journey toward a new harmony.

About Apple TV+

