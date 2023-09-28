Apple has updated iMovie and Clips for the iPhone and iPad. The updates are available for free at the Apple App Store.
Here are Apple’s release notes for iMovie 3.0.2:
° Easily open your iMovie project in Final Cut Pro for iPad and take advantage of advanced editing and effects.
° Adds support for log-encoded video recorded with iPhone 15 Pro.
° Fixes an issue where selecting an iMovie project in the Files app would sometimes result in the project not opening.
° Fixes an issue where exporting a video would sometimes result in displaying an incorrect “Storage Almost Full” error.
Here are Apple’s release notes for Clips 3.1.5:
° Adds support for log-encoded video recorded with iPhone 15 Pro.
° Fixes an issue where selecting Share Video would sometimes result in an empty clip saved to Photos.
