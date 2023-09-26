Apple has plans to scale up iPhone production in India by over five-fold to around $40 billion, or about Rs 3.32 lakh crore, in the next four to five years, according to BQPrime, quoting an unnamed government official. The tech giant has supposedly crossed the US$7 billion production mark in the last financial year in India.

Apple manufactures iPhones in India and has plans to start manufacturing AirPods from next year, the official said. However, there are no immediate plans to make iPads or Macs in the country, he added.

What’s more, Apple is expected to gain a larger share of India’s smartphone sales, with the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models accounting for more of its shipments.

The company is projected to account for 7% of all smartphone sales in the country from July to December, up from 5% in the first half of 2023, according to data from Counterpoint Research shared exclusively with Reuters.

Also, according to data from the Canalys research group Apple sold 319,000 Macs and iPads in the second quarter for 8.2% market share. That compares to sales of 168,000 and 3.7% market share in 2022. That’s 89.5% year-over-year growth.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related