Apple has announced that companies in Brazil can now accept face-to-face payments using Tap to Pay on iPhone.

The new feature will allow millions of merchants, small businesses and large retailers, to accept Apple Pay, credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets using only the iPhone and the partner app for iOS, without the need for additional equipment or payment terminals.

Tap to Pay on iPhone is available for payment platforms and app developers in Brazil to integrate it with their iOS apps and offer the payment option to their business customers. CloudWalk now offers Tap to Pay on iPhone to its Brazilian business customers, and other payment platforms, including Granito, Nubank, Stone and SumUp, will be available soon.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can accept payments by “approximation” through an app on iPhone XS or later with the latest version of iOS. When finalizing the payment, the merchant only needs to ask the customer to bring their iPhone or Apple Watch closer to the merchant’s iPhone to pay with Apple Pay, debit or credit card by approximation or other digital wallet, and the payment will be made securely using NFC2 technology. No additional equipment is required to accept payments by approach with Tap to Pay on the iPhone.

Privacy is fundamental in the design and development of all Apple’s payment features, says Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, customer payment data is protected by the same technology that makes Apple Pay private and secure, she adds. All transactions using Tap to Pay on the iPhone are encrypted and processed using the Secure Element and, as with Apple Pay, Apple does not know what is being purchased or by whom.

Tap to Pay on iPhone is available to participating payment platforms and their app developer partners for immediate use in their software development kits (SDKs). Learn more on the Apple Developer website.

