Apple has released watchOS 10, an update to the Apple Watch software that brings a new visual language to apps to see more information at a glance, a new Smart Stack to show relevant widgets right when they’re needed, and new watch faces.

Bluetooth connectivity for power meters, speed sensors, and cadence sensors arrive for cyclists, unlocking new metrics and Workout Views, and cycling workouts will automatically show up as a Live Activity on iPhone and utilize the full screen. Additionally, new Compass Waypoints and Maps capabilities can further help during outdoor adventures.

The Mindfulness app offers new tools to support mental health with state of mind logging, and Apple Watch also introduces the ability to measure time spent in daylight using the ambient light sensor.

Apple Watch owners can download watchOS 10 by opening up the Apple Watch app on their iPhone and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50% battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌.

watchOS 10 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4 and later, and requires iPhone XS or later running iOS 17.

